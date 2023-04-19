Imran Ashraf’s ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque trolled over ‘revealing dress’

Kiran Ashfaque, the ex-wife of Pakistani star Imran Ashraf, is still making headlines, and this time it’s because of a recent video she posted.

Kiran appears to be living life to the fullest since parting ways with the Dum Mustum actor, and she has even begun modeling for local companies while socializing with many Hollywood personalities.

A recent video of a social media influencer shows her creating a paratha for a friend for souhor, however, netizens were more interested in her attire than her cooking abilities. The aspiring model, dressed in a sleeveless, deep-necked black shirt, made social media followers swoon with her daring avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Asif (@rraannaayy)

Only a few praised her while others shared derogatory comments for revealing wardrobe choices, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Here’s how people reacted

Imran Ashraf and Kiran announced their divorce in late 2022. After their divorce, the couple urged fans and media to respect their privacy. Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.