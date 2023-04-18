Police arrests eight accused of Kokani and Lathani gangs

The Police Katcha operation continues on the ninth day, eight members of the Kokani and Lathani gangs were arrested, the secret hideouts of the Katcha criminals were destroyed, the ambush sites were demolished and burnt, the pursuit of the militant criminal who threatened the police officers continued to be cordoned off. The police set up control camps at the hideouts of the criminals. According to the details, the grand police operation which started under the leadership of IG Punjab Police has entered the ninth day, the police force under the command of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal is supported by modern technology, heavy weapons and strong armored vehicles. Continuing the operations against the Katcha criminals with professionalism, in which the police is moving ahead with successes, the police conducted a major operation on the hideout of the Farida Kokani gang, which kidnapped a young child from the Jhuk family, in which firing was carried out. After the exchange of firing, the arrest of the accused took place and their hideout was destroyed. In total, on the ninth day, 8 members of Kokani and Lathani gangs were arrested, from which several Kalashnikovs and hundreds of bullets were also taken into possession of the police and after gaining full control of their secret hideouts and settlements, the police started camping. In order to prevent any possible return of the Katcha criminals, the police cordoned off against the militant dacoit Qabil Sikhani, who was threatening the police officers with heavy weapons in Katcha who appeared to be trying to escape while the police continue to pursue him. in Katcha area, police under command of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal is continuing decisive operations in which ASP Bhong Shahzeb Chachar, SHOs Saifullah Malhi, Naveed Nawaz Wahla, Rana Muhammad Ramzan, Tanveer Raza jund and others along with the officers and personnel of the elite force along with their courage, bravery and professionalism played a key role in the success of the operation. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal said that all the police officers and personnel who are performing the target and task assigned to them are performing 100%, it is a big team work which is a guarantee of success. He said that the last criminals of Katcha and their hideouts should be wiped out and soon this operation will successfully reach its logical conclusion. Till now, three dacoits have been killed, 14 have been arrested and huge amount of weapons, bullets and ammunition have been recovered.