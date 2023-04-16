Watkins extends hot streak as Villa outclass Newcastle

BIRMINGHAM: An early strike from Jacob Ramsey and two second-half goals from Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday to move Unai Emery’s rejuvenated team to within six points of the top four. Ramsey ran on to Watkins’ cushioned header to give Villa the lead with an emphatic side-footed finish in the 11th minute, after an excellent cross by John McGinn. Watkins added Villa’s second with a sharp strike on the turn from point-blank range in the 64th minute and grabbed his 11th goal in his last 12 matches six minutes from time with a simple finish at the back post. “I think we are on a great run at the moment and playing good football,” Watkins said. “There’s real togetherness in the team and we’re looking forward to games to come.” Villa are sixth in the table on 50 points, three behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and six adrift of Manchester United in fourth and Newcastle in third.