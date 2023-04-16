Alizeh Shah has netizens talking with latest selfie

The latest selfie of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah, going viral on social media, has netizens talking with the cryptic caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Saturday, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor posted a new selfie of herself on the feed.

Seen in a white mesh top and her usual doll-like makeup, Shah captioned the post with, “You know you’re powerful when people had to group up to go against you & still failed.” The now-viral selfie was showered with love from her fans on Instagram with thousands of likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Earlier, Shah requested her fans to pray for her as she was hospitalized due to food poisoning. The celebrity shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Pls pray for me, I got food poisoned.”

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.