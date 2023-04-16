Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara’s video from ‘Jawan’ sets goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Nayanthara from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ is going viral on social media. The video showed the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ start romancing the South Indian actress on a boat. Fans speculated that the shooting was taking place at the Bandra-Worli sea link in India. ‘Jawan’ is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan described the film as ‘a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy’. He gave credit to its director for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for him as he loves action films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Parth Siddhpura are in the film as well. The ‘Chak De India’ star has produced the film, whose music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.