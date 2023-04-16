Arrest part of ‘London Plan’

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly denounced the arrest, describing it part of “London plan where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed”. “Over 3,000 PTI workers arrested, abducted, terrorised. Ali Amin & now Ali Zaidi abducted. A new plan underway for more,” he added.

Imran feared that police may raid his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after 27 Ramazan or over Eidul Fitr. “They think this will weaken us in case elections are held. Let me state categorically this will not work. People’s anger [is] only increasing and they will see the blowback of this nefarious London Plan in elections,” he further said.