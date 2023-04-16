Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IBO

At least two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Zarmilan of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district on Saturday, the military said in a statement. During the conduct of the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, an intense fire exchange took place between the security troops and terrorists. The ISPR said that the soldiers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists who had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Lance Naik Shoaib Ali, 25, a resident of Parachinar, District Kurram, and Sepoy Rafi Ullah, 22, a resident of District Lakki Marwat, fought gallantly but were martyred, according to the statement. The ISPR said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. It further said that the security forces remained determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”. The Pakistan Army has been engaged in a long and difficult battle against terrorists within the country for many years. Terrorist groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been responsible for devastating attacks on both military and civilian targets, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. Despite these challenges, the Pakistan Army remains committed to the fight against terrorism, with soldiers and officers working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the country’s citizens.