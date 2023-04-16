IG Punjab for strict adherence to discipline matrix

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the police is a disciplined force in the working of which the combination of reward & punishment has a fundamental status. Dr. Usman Anwar said that full transparent accountability under first reward then punishment is the main component of my policy and if any officer or official is guilty of deliberate negligence or carelessness there should be no delay in departmental and legal action against him. IG Punjab directed to ensure strict adherence to discipline matrix during departmental punishments and said that the supervisory officer who punished the subordinate against the discipline matrix will be held accountable. Dr. Usman Anwar said in his message to the officers and personnel with excellent performance during duty that the officers and personnel who protect the life and property of the citizens and restrain the anti-social elements will be given more cash rewards and certificates of appreciation. In a message to the force, IG Punjab said that this year more than 2,000 officers and personnel posted in different districts of the province have been given Rs 5 crore cash and CC1 for excellent performance, while the same amount is waiting for the officers and officials which they can easily get due to their good work. IG Punjab directed the police force to continue the best performance and get the rewards. IG Punjab directed the force to become a leaden wall in front of dacoits, bandits, thieves, miscreants, thugs and oppressors and to protect the life and property of the citizens, serve the people and deliver justice to the people immediately.