Saturday, April 15, 2023


European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force

The body that unites Europe’s national privacy watchdogs said on Thursday it had set up a task force on ChatGPT, a potentially important first step toward a common policy on setting privacy rules on artificial intelligence. The move by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) follows a unilateral move by Italy last month to curb ChatGPT – a stance that Germany’s commissioner for data protection said could be followed in Europe’s biggest economy. Spain’s AEPD watchdog said on Thursday that it too would launch a preliminary investigation into potential data breaches by ChatGPT. ChatGPT, an AI program that grabbed the public’s attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users, while raising questions about threats it may pose to safety, privacy and jobs.

