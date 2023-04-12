Meet Fedha — Kuwait’s AI generated news broadcaster

Following in the footsteps of China and India, the Muslim world is introducing AI in media. A Kuwaiti media outlet recently debuted a virtual newsreader who will read online news bulletins.

The “Fedha” AI robot was unveiled on the Kuwait News website’s Twitter account. Fedha is a woman with uncovered hair who wears a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

“I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let’s hear your opinions,” she speaks in Arabic.

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي • #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية • ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023



Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, said it was a test of AI’s potential to offer “new and innovative content”.

In near future, Fedha would be able to adopt the Kuwaiti accent and present news bulletins, he added.

“Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in color, so we combined the two,” Boftain suggested. “Fedha represents everyone.”