Islam becomes ‘fastest growing religion’ in the world

The modern world is significantly shaped by religion, which helps both individuals and communities understand it. Religious institutions and beliefs have shaped political, social, and economic trends throughout history. But over time, the major world religions have changed. Paganism predominated in Europe prior to the spread of Christianity, while local religions like Buddhism and Hinduism ruled elsewhere.

The most popular Abrahamic religion in the world until the beginning of the twenty-first century, Christianity emerged more than two millennia ago and quickly rose to prominence. The latter half of the 21st century will see Islam overtake Christianity as the most common religion in the world, according to current trends.

Nearly 2 billion people worldwide practice Islam, making it the religion with the fastest rate of growth. Significant implications for the future of global society and culture follow from these changes in religious demographics.

In addition, factors like high birth rates, conversions, and immigration to nations with majorities of Muslims have aided in the significant expansion of Islam. Younger generations are becoming more interested in religion as a result of its widespread use of social media and other digital platforms. Islam’s influence on culture and society will undoubtedly continue to expand as it spreads around the world.

According to a recent report by the Pew Research Center, Islam is currently the religion with the fastest rate of growth, and predictions indicate that it will overtake Christianity by the year 2070. Most of this expansion can be attributed to the concentration of Muslim people in some of the world’s fastest-growing areas. With an estimated 2.2 billion followers, Christianity was the most popular religion in the world as of 2010. Islam, with 1.6 billion followers, was the second most popular religion.

But it is predicted that over the next few decades, Islam will increase by 73% while Christianity will only increase by 35%, resulting in 2.8 billion Muslims and 2.9 billion Christians worldwide.