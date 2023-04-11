Pakistani students qualify for Global Finals of Destination Imagination

It is indeed an honour & privilege for the youth of Pakistan to qualify in Global Finals of Destination Imagination (DI) taking place in Kansas city, Missouri, USA, from May 21-23, 2023. Pakistani team represented by Raahem Shafique Faridi with six other schoolmates (5 to 11 years old) of The International School Karachi, are the world’s youngest winners of regional (all over Pakistan) Destination Imagination tournaments and also winners of DI Dubai National Tournament held in Dubai Space and Rocketry academy UAE, on March 18, 2023, are selected to compete in the Global Finals due to their remarkable out of the box technical project. Now they have qualified and have the opportunity to present their challenge solution at Global Finals, against teams from around the globe.

Destination Imagination is a US based global organization that hosts team challenges for students who want to take on the entire creative process from Imagination to Innovation. It is worth mentioning here that if these kids will be encouraged by the Government this will be a motivational /encouraging factor to the youth for enlightening the name of Pakistan in the world as previously happened in the past like Arfa Karim etc. supporting students like these to gain access to meaningful educational experiences like Global Finals not only helps this team achieve their goals, it is also good for the soft image of Pakistan.