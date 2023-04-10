Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad to lead playing control teams during Pakistan-New Zealand series

LAHORE: Former Test cricketers and respected match referees Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the playing control teams in the T20 International and One-day International series between Pakistan and New Zealand from April 14 till May 7. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee in the five T20Is – spread over Lahore and Rawalpindi – in which Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will take up on-field umpiring duties. Chris Broad, member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will return to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years to officiate the five ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi. In these five ODIs, Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Langton Rusere, Joel Wilson, Rashid Riaz will carry out the on-field umpiring duties. Amongst the umpires to officiate in the two series, Ahsan Raza and Joel Wilson are the members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, while others are members of ICC International Panel of Umpires.

Detailed appointments:

April 14 – First T20I, Lahore. Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

April 15 – Second T20I, Lahore. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

April 17 – Third T20I, Lahore. Faisal Afridi and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

April 20 – Fourth T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

April 24 – Fifth T20I, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

April 27 – First ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

April 29 – Second ODI, Rawalpindi. Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

May 3- Third ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Faisal Afridi (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

May 5 – Fourth ODI, Karachi. Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Langton Rusere (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)

May 7- Fifth ODI, Karachi. Langton Rusere and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Joel Wilson (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Chris Broad (match referee)