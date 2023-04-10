Hema Malini decries lack of ‘woman-centric’ roles on OTT

Hema Malini has disagreed with the perception that OTT platforms have revolutionized female voices and brought better roles and opportunities to them.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the Sholay star said that Amitabh Bachchan bags roles “written specially for him,” adding if a role is written ‘keeping me in mind, it would be nice’. The actor also added, “Where are the opportunities today? Even today, author-backed roles are not found for actresses; they are reserved for male actors. Mr Amitabh Bachchan gets such great roles even now, they are written specially for him. But such special roles have not been written for actresses till today. If someone can write a [tailor-made] role keeping me in mind, it would be nice. I think I too am capable of performing well.” She continued, “I’m waiting to explore different kinds of roles, from dramatic to out of the box. The role has to be amazing, so that I can say yes immediately, but nobody has offered me anything like that yet. As an artiste, I would always want to do exciting projects. I will never say no to acting as it’s my passion.”

In 1963, Hema made her acting debut with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam. While she was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

In the last few decades, Hema has featured in many films such as Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Raja Jani and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Jaaneman (1976), Dream Girl and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Bandish and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Apne Apne (1987). Currently, Hema is a BJP MP from Mathura. Amitabh has several projects in the pipeline including Nag Ashwin's Project K. A bilingual film, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhash in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84. Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee will also be seen in the film.