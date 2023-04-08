Accident at GB dam site kills four

At least four people were killed and eight others seriously injured in an explosion at the Diamer Bhasha dam construction site in Gilgit Baltistan (G-B), a private TV channel reported. According to the TV channel, the explosive material, used in construction activities, blew up while work was ongoing. According to reports, the injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. A day earlier, the government approved the Diamer Basha power generation project at a cost of over Rs1.2 trillion, showing an increase of Rs302 billion against the original price mainly due to rupee devaluation. The main objective of the project is to generate 4,500MWs of hydropower as part of the Diamer Basha Dam project. The dam component of the project is already under implementation. The Cabinet Committee on Energy had split the construction into two phases; the dam and power generation facilities. Earlier this week, a fire ripped through the camp of a Chinese company managing the construction of a remote hydropower dam in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.