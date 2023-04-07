Alizeh Shah is a sight to behold in latest pictures

Actress Alizeh Shah swept netizens off their feet with her latest pictures on Instagram. Alizeh Shah rocked a green kurta in the new pictures on the visual-sharing application. Thousands of users complimented her looks and pictures with their likes and comments. The ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ has more than four million Instagram followers. The celebrity shares glimpses of her personal life and professional endeavours for them through the platform. Earlier, the ‘Taqdeer’ star flaunted elegance with a picture of her in a stylish kurta shalwar. Her caption read, “Its just life not heaven …NO ONE has to be perfect” Moreover, the pictures of her in a captivating kurta won Instagrammers. She penned a heartwarming note as the caption. “Its so strange that butterflies cant see the colour of their wings ..but us as humans can see how beautiful they are…likewise, you might not think youre good enough but others can see how special and amazing you are” she wrote.

On the acting front, the actress has worked in dramas ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya,’ ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni.’

She last played the main protagonist Romaisa in ‘Taqdeer.’ In the drama, her family thought her desires were her commands as she was the only daughter.

But she was loved by all because of her humbleness and innocence.