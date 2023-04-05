March towards rule of law

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the nation is heading towards the supremacy of law after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the election delay case, a private TV channel reported. “We welcome the SC verdict [in the election delay case] because we are heading towards the supremacy of law,” he said while addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Youm-e-Tashakur event. He said that the doctrine of necessity had been adopted to violate the Constitution in the past. “The judges were threatened and propaganda was started against their families. The powerful persons tried to stop the judges from upholding the Constitution.” The PTI chief said that the government was bound to conduct elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution. Khan said that they demanded to conduct polls after the toppling of the PTI government. “I have repeatedly warned the rulers that economic stability cannot be established without political stability. The rulers are afraid of the elections due to fear of their defeat.”

The former premier said that Shehbaz Sharif also became the prime minister due to a Supreme Court’s order but the rulers are rejecting the SC orders now. He alleged that the ruling parties started propaganda against the families of the SC judges after the top court ordered them to hold elections in 90 days. He added that the SC verdict has put the country on the path of the supremacy of law.

He slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving statements about ‘martial law’. Khan said that those who want to see martial law are not loyal to the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan unveiled the plan for awarding the party tickets to the candidates ahead of the Punjab elections.

While addressing PTI workers at the Iftar party, Imran Khan announced to select three activists from each district of Punjab and allot a number to them. He added that the selected workers will highlight the issues of their districts. Khan announced to begin interviews for election candidates on Thursday and vowed to remember their opinions for the upcoming polls. He said that real independence was not an easy mission and it needs sacrifices.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan while again expressing his readiness for talks with everyone elections said that he never said his party won’t accept elections results if failed to secure two-third majority.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that his party is going

to clean sweep forthcoming elections due to which the government afraid of going for polls.

The former prime minister said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in full control of the incumbent government, adding that he is ready to talk to everyone on matters pertaining to elections. The PTI chairman went on to say that after assuming power, General Zia ul-Haq had promised to conduct elections within 90 days. However, his regime continued for 11 years, thereby breaking the promise. If the current government refuses to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court, they will be violating the constitution. “I never stated that I would reject the election outcome if we fail to secure a two-thirds majority,” Mr Khan said adding that his point is that when considering the surveys and by-election results, despite the entire backing of the powerful circle and the ECP, the current 12-party coalition in power has only emerged victorious in seven out of 37 by-polls.