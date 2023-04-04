Sara Ali Khan on the hunt for a ‘blind’ and ‘crazy’ spouse

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has revealed that she is on the lookout for a unique kind of partner. During a recent appearance on Shehnaaz Gill’s podcast, the Gaslight actress shared her plans for marriage, stating that she wants to wait for the “right time” but is searching for someone “blind” and “crazy” to tie the knot with. Laughing about her unusual criteria, Sara explained that if her potential partner was “sane, he would recognize her instantly and run away. However, she clarified that she is open to the idea of marriage and is willing to wait until the right person comes. Besides her search for love, the 26-year-old actress is also busy with her upcoming projects. Fans can look forward to seeing her in Laxman Utekar’s next film and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak, which also features the talented Karishma Kapoor.