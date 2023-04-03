Clairo releases new track ‘For Now’ to raise funds for trans support and the end of gun violence

Clairo has shared the demo of a new song called ‘For Now’, with all proceeds going to two non-profit organisations.

Apart from appearing on a remix of Phoenix’s ‘After Midnight’ last month, Clairo hasn’t released any new music since she shared her 2021 album ‘Sling’.

However yesterday (April 1), Clairo took to social media to announce she was sharing a demo of an unreleased track called ‘For Now’.

The song is available to download from Bandcamp for $1 (81p) now and all proceeds will be split between the non-profits For The Gworls and Everytown.

For The Gworls raises money to “assist with Black trans folks’ rent and affirmative surgeries” while Everytown “are a movement of parents, students, survivors, educators, gun owners & concerned citizens fighting to end gun violence and build safer communities.”

The delicate, piano-driven track sees Clairo focusing on the present, as she confesses her love “until it all breaks down”.

Late last year, Clairo wrapped up touring in support of ‘Sling’ with a message that said, “thanks for an amazing year. We’ll see you again whenever I’ve made another album.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed Clairo would be playing a series of gigs as part of the new Re:Set concert series. Supergroup Boygenius will headline 12 of the shows across North America this June with support coming from Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

Speaking to NME about being labelled a ‘voice of a generation’, Clairo explained: “It’s always very hard to be labelled that just because I don’t necessarily think I am. There are a lot more people who are miles better at being a spokesperson for this generation. I’m definitely not, but I’m happy and grateful to be part of it.”