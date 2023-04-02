Shakib and Litton picked in Bangladesh squad for Ireland Test

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are in Bangladesh’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Ireland that begins on April 4 in Dhaka. There was speculation that the BCB would allow the pair to join their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders this week but the squad announcement confirms that they will join after the Test ends. BCB president Nazmul Hassan said on Friday that the IPL franchises were aware of the departure dates of the Bangladeshi players. Mustafizur Rahman, meanwhile, has already arrived in India to play for Delhi Capitals, who play their first game on Saturday evening.

“We will let them (the Bangladesh players) go to the IPL in accordance with what we informed the tournament about their availability. We haven’t changed our decision,” said Hassan. Shakib and Litton were in Bangladesh’s last Test squad, against India in December, but there were a number of changes for the coming Test. Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam return to the side. Tamim missed India’s tour of Bangladesh because of a groin injury. Ebadot also missed the second Test against India with an injury.

Left-hand opener Shadman replaces Zakir Hasan, who is nursing a left thumb injury. Zakir made an impressive debut Test hundred against India. There was also no place for Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque and Rejaur Rahman Raja. Bangladesh have already defeated Ireland 2-0 and 2-1 in the ODI and T20I series that took place in Sylhet and Chattogram in the last two weeks.

Bangladesh squad for one-off Ireland Test: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy. `