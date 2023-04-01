GAS discovered at exploratory well in Kirthar block in Sindh

POGC is operating in Pakistan since 1997 as a branch office of PKN ORLEN, the largest multi-energy concern in the Poland and central Europe, which has a majority shareholding of the Polish Government. Until now, POGC has drilled 15 wells in Kirthar Block and currently supplying -55 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of sales gas to the national energy grid.

A gas discovery has been made as a result of drilling of Rayyan-1 exploratory well in Kirthar Block, located in District Dadu, Sindh Province, Pakistan by M/S Polish Oil and Gas Company, PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) (Operator, 70% Working Interest) along with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (30% Working Interest) as Joint Venture Partner. Rayyan-1 was spud-in on December 05, 2022 and drilled to the depth of± 2446m planned TD on February 11, 2023. Drill Stem Test (DST) was carried out at said Well and well initially flowed at 7.8 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas with the Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1920 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) at 28/64″ choke size. Following the DST, Rayyan-1 well successfully completed and concluded completion integrity test. Accordingly, frac job was conducted and well flowed at rate of 12.88 MMSCFD gas at the Wellhead Flowing Pressure of 3190 PSI at 28/64″ choke size. Rayyan-1 discovery is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It shall not only strengthen POGC’s position in the Pakistani upstream sector but will also help to augment Country’s much needed energy requirements.