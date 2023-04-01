Taking the fashion world by storm

Amna Inam, the force behind Randhawa Brands, has gained significant recognition for her accomplishments in the fashion industry. Born in Punjab, Pakistan, Amna lives in the US, where she has made a name for herself as an influencer, businesswoman, renowned host, brand ambassador and community activist. Amna’s rise to fame began during the pandemic when she launched her first online show, Friday Flakes, which quickly became a hit. She continued her success with her second blockbuster show, The American Dream. However, Amna’s achievements go beyond being an influencer and host. Her debut at NYFW1 and her subsequent appearance at NYFW2 was met with critical acclaim and have led to her being invited to participate in New York Fashion Week Season 3 in September 2023. Amna embarked on a new journey in the media and fashion industry with the invaluable support of Sunny Malhi, the CEO of Total Multimedia Productions. With his guidance and encouragement, Amna was able to navigate the industry with confidence and ease. Total Multimedia Productions has been home to many talented artists such as Shazia Manzoor and Sanwal Esakhelvi.

With the launch of Randhawa Brands in 2021, Amna established herself as a leading name in the South Asian fashion industry. Randhawa Brands is a USA-based company dedicated to promoting traditional South Asian styles in a modern era. Their mission is to empower South Asian women to express their unique identities through fashion and styling. Randhawa Brands specializes in clothing for both women and men, with designs inspired by the rich cultural heritage of South Asia. They believe that fashion should be not only beautiful but also meaningful, which is why they strive to create clothing that celebrates the traditional values of their culture while embracing the modern world. Amna and her team of fashion experts work tirelessly to create stylish and comfortable clothing, taking great pride in the quality of their products. They are constantly researching new fabrics, patterns, and designs to ensure that their clothing is always on trend. As per Randhawa Brands, “fashion is a powerful tool for self-expression, and they are committed to helping their customers find their unique style.” Randhawa’s clothing, from traditional sarees to modern western-style clothing, believes that there is something for everyone. She has received numerous awards, including the Successful Entrepreneur Award from Abhay Deol, a Bollywood actor, the Women Inspiring Award from Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu, the Best Emcee Award from Dallas Texas by Sonu Dhillon Entertainment, and the Women Empowerment Award from Dr. Mubashir Ch. Huston. Amna Inam’s journey to success is an inspiration to many. Her passion for promoting traditional South Asian styles in a modern era through Randhawa Brands has made her a leading name in the fashion industry. Her dedication to helping women express their unique identities through fashion is admirable, and her numerous awards and recognition are a testament to her hard work and accomplishments.