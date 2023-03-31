Asia Cup 2023 likely to move out of Pakistan, says BCCI official

According to a BCCI official, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) may not consider holding the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the BCCI high brass is aware that the PCB is putting pressure on Pakistan to host the entire Asia Cup, but the Indian board is adamant about not sending the national team to Pakistan.

“We recognise that PCB is using this as a kind of pressure due to the Asia Cup controversy. But, I can assure you that ultimately the Asia Cup will also be held in the United Arab Emirates or Qatar, and Pakistan would likely also be required to play its matches in one of these nations,” explained a BCCI insider.

According to prior reports from the same news source, a team of officials from PCB and BCCI have been collaborating to plan the logistics of holding the Asia Cup in 2023 in two nations, with India playing its matches at a neutral site, including its matches against Pakistan.

India reportedly refused to visit Pakistan for the future 2023 Asia Cup, and Pakistan threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, prompting India to consider a “hybrid approach” to the competition.

According to the proposed plan, the Indian team would play its Asia Cup games abroad, while the other teams would play their games in Pakistan. Pakistan is now reportedly considering holding their World Cup games at a neutral venue.