Sunny Kaushal unveils Katrina’s sweetest gesture for him

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal shared a heartwarming story about his bond with his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. According to Sunny, Katrina did the “sweetest” thing for him on his birthday two years ago.

Sunny, who is known for his love of sneakers, said Katrina surprised him with a giant sneaker-shaped cake that resembled his favorite pair of shoes. “I wasn’t expecting that, but that was sweet,” he said.

Sunny also shared that he and Katrina share a close friendship and often engage in conversations that others in their family eagerly wait to join. “Sometimes, when we are all sitting together, Katrina and I are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too can talk.

But we love talking and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them,” Sunny explained.

The bond between Sunny and Katrina is clearly strong, and the two seem to have developed a close relationship over the years. The story of the sneaker-shaped cake is just one example of the kindness and thoughtfulness that Katrina has shown to her brother-in-law. Fans of both actors will undoubtedly be touched by the heartwarming anecdote.