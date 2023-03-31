Institutions cannot run at Imran’s will

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz slammed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, saying the institutions cannot run at the latter’s will. Her statement came after the PTI chairman apparently distanced his party from the ruling coalition’s demand to constitute a full Supreme Court bench on the Punjab elections delay case, saying “it makes no difference, whether a larger or full bench conducts hearing”. He also accused the PDM government and its alleged handlers of attempting to subvert Constitution in a bid to delay elections in the country. “Taking a name of a sacred object like Constitution by the ‘certified violator of constitution’ in the history of Pakistan is a disgusting joke,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle while referring to the PTI chief. The ruling party leader alleged that the conspiracy that the PTI chief had hatched with the help of new facilitators has been caught. “The country, the state and institutions cannot follow the orders of terrorists and fitna like you. So now sit down quietly!,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, commenting on controversial legislation which seeks to clip powers of chief justice of Pakistan, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said parliament has approved the new legislation and now the court is bound to follow the new law. “The solution to the current crisis is nothing but a full court hearing. The matter will start from the point where it was sabotaged,” he wrote on Twitter. The federal minister was referring to the coalition government’s demand to constitute Supreme Court’s full court bench in Punjab elections delay case.