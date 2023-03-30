Petrol, diesel prices likely to be slashed by Rs4 to Rs20 per litre

On Wednesday, a proposal has been made to reduce the price of petroleum products a little bit.

According to the sources, a proposal to lower the price of gasoline by Rs. 4.30 and high-speed diesel by Rs. 20 has been put together for the upcoming fortnightly.

The sources said a proposal to reduce the price of kerosene by Rs13 per litre and light-speed diesel by Rs10 per litre is also prepared.

A proposal to reduce the price of jet fuel by Rs 13 per litre has also been prepared, the sources said adding that a petroleum levy of Rs50 per litre of petrol and Rs45 on diesel is being charged.

The sources said the reduction in the rates of petroleum products is expected after a decrease in prices of petroleum products in the world market as London Brent oil became cheaper by 6.57% in one month.