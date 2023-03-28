Imran moves IHC against Sanaullah

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday filed an application against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for issuing “direct threats” against him and his party at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). In an interview with a private news channel on Saturday, the minister had said that “the country’s politics has been brought to the level where the existence of only one of the two [PTI and PML-N] is possible”. Sanaullah had also said that when the ruling party feels that its existence is under threat, it can go to any extent against its chief political rival-without considering “what is illegal or undemocratic”. Seeking the IHC’s intervention on the matter, Imran has requested the court to block his arrest and prevent the respondents from acting on their “plans”. Notably, in addition to Sanaullah, the federal government, IG Islamabad and SSP operations have been made respondents to the case. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has issued a statement saying courts should take notice of Sanaullah’s statements, adding that the party “has no intentions of threatening his existence”.

“We did not make any cases in government,” he said, “all cases against Sanaullah were National Accountability Bureau’s references.” He simultaneously lamented the crackdown on PTI workers, claiming “500 PTI workers have been arrested in Islamabad alone”.

Similarly, former minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Shiekh Rashid .also condemned the interior minister’s remarks. “They usurped the state,” Rashid said claiming that Sanaullah “wants bloodshed in the country”.