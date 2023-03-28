Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons dates to Pakistan

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has gifted a quantity of 100 ton dates to its brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the recommendation of the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In the ceremony held in Royal embassy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki and Director King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) Dr. Khalid M. Al-Othmani handed over the consignment to Government of Pakistan to distribute among Pakistani brethren in the Holy month of Ramazan.