When Deepika Padukone gracefully shut down divorce rumours with hubby Ranveer Singh

Celebrity couples are not averse to all sorts of nonsensical rumours circulating around them. Especially when it comes to their relationship. And when the celebs are on a level as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, you best bet they would be surrounded by all sorts of speculations and rumours.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer stirred the pot of separation rumours when Deepika was seen ignoring Ranveer’s hand at a sports event in Mumbai. This led to netizens discussing whether all is good in their relationship or nah.

Of course, this isn’t DeepVeer’s first time battling such rumours, though! Back in 2022, rumours were rife that there was trouble in paradise for Deepika and Ranveer. Famously tagged as DeepVeer, the couple never publically acknowledged the reports but shut them down in their own graceful style.

In October 2022, Deepika appeared on Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast where she talked in depth about mental health, her relationship with Ranveer and much more. This is where she ultimately assured fans that her marriage was going well and there were no issues. Stating that her husband (Ranveer) will be happy to see her, she stated, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face.”

Notably, a few days before Deepika rubbished their divorce rumours, Ranveer had also shared throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone’s posters from Cannes, writing, “I just had to! #throwback #cannes #proudme Have a great show today, baby!”