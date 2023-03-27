Imran to seek bail in five cases from IHC today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Monday). The former prime minister is supposedly set to seek interim bail in five cases of vandalism at the judicial complex in the capital. The PTI chief Imran Khan will be accompanied by his two senior lawyers, Naeem Panjotha and Salman Safdar. Imran is likely to seek interim bail based on security concerns. The bail application will likely mention security concerns at the local court and the judicial complex. Imran Khan has been booked in cases by the CTD, Golra, Ramna police stations over violence and vandalism upon his arrival at the judicial complex in Islamabad last week. Meanwhile, Imran Khan met Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid at the former premier’s Zaman Park residence.

Several party leaders including Senator Saifullah Niazi and Azam Swati were present in the meeting and political situation of the country came under consideration. Reservations were expressed in the meeting regarding interference by federal government in matters of GB. Imran Khan also consulted about his appearance before court today.