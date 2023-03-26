Oil prices fall amid renewed banking fears

Oil prices decreased on Friday, but managed to notch a gain for the week. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery dropped 70 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at 69.26 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery lost 92 cents, or 1.21 percent, to close at 74.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. The decline came as traders continued to focus on the banking industry. Shares of Deutsche Bank were under considerable pressure after a spike in the cost of insuring against its default. It reignited concerns over the health of the U.S. and European banking sectors.