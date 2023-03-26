Two more die in bid to get free flour

Two elderly people died on Saturday in their bid to get their hands on free flour bags, allegedly owing to the mismanagement of the authorities at the distribution points, a private TV channel reported. Two people, including an elderly woman, lost their lives in Bhakkar and Jatoi on Saturday afternoon, raising questions over the facilities provided by the administrations. In the Jatoi area of Muzaffargarh, an elderly woman died in a stampede at a free flour point. While over in the Notak area of Bhakkar, a man who went to get free flour bags died of a heart attack. On the instructions of interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the deputy commissioner and district police chief of Muzaffargarh were removed from their posts. Earlier, on March 21, a man had died in Faisalabad while trying to get flour. Similar incidents were reported in Charsadda and Bannu, where two people lost their lives in such accidents.