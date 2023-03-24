Why Saad in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ is shown so nice

Pakistani dramas have a specific image of a male lead character. He will be super handsome, arguably light-skinned with hair held up high in a spiky manner and always angry without caring about what anyone is saying.

They are generally very Alpha and press their decisions on other characters, especially the female lead. They are generally powerful people, and a leading lady’s life is their prerogative. They also never make any sacrifices and stand in a corner when the lead girl is being beaten by a negative character. But things changed with Saad from Mujh Pyaar Hua Tha.

Played by Wahaj Ali, Saad belongs to the category of Danish from Mere Paas Tum Ho. He is nice and understanding, makes sacrifices and loves Maheer from the bottom of his heart.

He also never forces her to accept him though the circumstances are in his favour.

This always makes people question why Saad is so nice and why he never stands up for himself. The writer of Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha was a guest on Fuchsia and shared the reason behind Saad being such a softie.

The writer said we always make stories from a woman’s point of view but this time we wanted to show the world that a man can be nice as well. She was inspired by her own husband while writing Saad’s character and she has shown the audience that a man can be understanding and he can make sacrifices for his love as well.