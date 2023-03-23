Wahab Riaz takes charge as sports advisor of CM Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Wahab Riaz took charge as the interim sports advisor of Punjab government on Wednesday and met the Commonwealth Gold Medallist Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem at his office. Wahab Riaz also met Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Punjab Sports Muhammad Tariq Qureshi.

The new advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs said that he would like to take more steps for the betterment of youth and would like to provide them chances and opportunities. He advised the youngsters to indulge in sports activities to keep themselves healthy and fit. Wahab Riaz also ensured that he would try to have more and more sports related events during his stint as the advisor, so that talent is produced in different games. He also tweeted that he talked to Arshad Nadeem regarding the betterment of sports in Punjab and discussed solutions of the problems of athletes.

After taking charge, Wahab held a meeting with Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, who briefed him in detail about the ongoing sports development projects in the province. Director Youth Affairs Punjab Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present. The Advisor to CM Punjab said that every possible measure would be taken for the growth of sports culture in the province. “We will take all essential steps for promotion of healthy activities among the younger generation”.

Wahab Riaz said that development of sports culture was top priority of the Punjab government. “We will take all stakeholders on board for growth of games in the province. Our youth should take part in healthy sports activities to the maximum,” he added.