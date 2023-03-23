Solar Exhibition to build Sino-Pak partnerships in energy sector

“The recent Pakistan Solar Exhibition provided a unique platform for us to build partnerships with local governments and private sectors to find innovative solutions.

At this expo, we display product solutions dedicated to the local market, so as to further promote the development of renewable energy in Pakistan,” said Howard Fu, a Chinese exhibitor, according to Gwadar Pro. Howard, Pakistan Country Director of a Chinese power supply company, had a bumper harvest at the show, signing a total of 100MW+ distribution deals on the site. The product portfolio displayed includes residential solar-plus-storage solutions, commercial and industrial solutions, and “1+X” Modular Inverter for utility-scale markets. Pakistan is a fast-growing country with chronically tight energy supplies. It has a clear competitive advantage in photovoltaic power generation due to abundant light and land.