Aiman and Minal break silence over allegations from ex-employee

Recently a controversy against Pakistani actors, twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan was making rounds on social media, the long awaited response from the sisters or the management was posted on Aiman Minal Closet’s official page. The AnM management posted on their Instagram story, that none of the two sisters have any part in the daily operations of the company as it is owned by their brother Maaz Khan. The post said, “Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are not involved in the daily operations of the company, it’s owned by Maaz Khan; hence they cannot and should not be held responsible for any human resource related issue.”

They tried to explain the position of the brand, it said that “AnM Closet is a well-reputed fashion brand that makes sure to meet the needs of its employees. It is important to note that the brand does not believe in holding any employee’s salary. However, like many other companies, this company has gone through some financial difficulty, resulting in delayed salaries. But soon took corrective measures and managed to resolve the problem.”

The company stated that, whoever started the rumour, has tried to defame the actors by using the brand’s name, they said it was “a smear campaign” and will be taken care of legally. The statement said, “The recent allegations by certain individuals who were ex-employees of the brand are trying to malign the reputation of Aiman Khan and Minal Khan via a planned smear campaign which will be responded legally.” Earlier, a former employee of AnM Closet stated on his social media handle, while posting screenshots of his communication with Minal and Aiman’s brother Maaz, “I’ve now reached the point where I’m writing about my bad experience at Aiman Minal Closet after pleading for my own money for six months. I have been employed by them for over a year now. But they never paid me on time”.

Furthermore, he said, “They don’t pay their employees despite being this famous and if you address Maaz about payment, he always promises to transfer it the following week, but you never actually receive the salary.” “They constantly disrespect them and treat them like slaves, but they never pay the wages. They owe me exactly $80,000 and I’m sick of pressurising them for it. I keep sending them messages, but I never hear back,” said Ali, their former employee.