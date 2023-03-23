Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in money laundering case

A local court on Wednesday handed over Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a 3-day physical remand in a money laundering case. The FIA officials produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at district courts and sought his 14-day physical remand for investigations. The investigation officer submitted that a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 3 and 4 of Anti-Money laundering Act after recovery of Rs 10 million from his residence. The court agreed with the stance of the FIA authorities and handed over Muhammad Khan Bhatti to the agency on 3-day physical remand. The court ordered the FIA authorities to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, March 25. The FIA had arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti after an anti-corruption court granted post arrest bail to him in another case, earlier in the day.