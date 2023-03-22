Public-Private Partnership crucial for sustainable tourism development in Punjab

Archaeology and Museums Department. Lahore: Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP), in collaboration with the World Bank Group (WBG), Planning and Development Board Punjab, and the Department of Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums (DTAM), is working to develop plans for sustainable and profitable growth in the tourism sector.

To this end, a seminar on Destination Investments for Management Plans (DIMPS) was organized by PTEGP and WBG.

The seminar was attended by a number of key stakeholders, including Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Department, Zaheer Hasan, Project Director PTEGP Waqas Malik, Senior Specialist World Bank Group Kiran Afzal, Member Infrastructure Planning and Development Department, Abid Bodla, Project Consultant of HIDRIA Lorena Lopez, architect and planner Fauzia Qureshi, and other officials.

During the event, Secretary DTAM emphasized the need for public-private partnership to realize the true potential of the tourism sector in Punjab. He said that the private sector must work alongside the government to develop plans for sustainable and profitable growth, as well as play a pivotal role in rehabilitating and accelerating the pace of tourism development in Pakistan.

Waqas Malik, Project Director Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) while addressing the audience in seminar said that for the purpose to realize the true potential of the region, it is crucial that the private sector works alongside the government to develop plans for sustainable and profitable growth along with playing a pivotal role in rehabilitating and accelerating the pace of tourism development in Pakistan.

DIMPS are the templates or possibilities that Punjab Province has to offer, according to Secretary Tourism. The whole development paradigm has changed over the last 20 years, and now public-private partnership is the need of the day. The Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department of Punjab is here to extend all the necessary support to the private sector to execute and make these tourist destinations more convenient and attractive.

Mr. Abid Bodla, Member Infrastructure P&D said that DIMPS is a comprehensive plan for tourism development that includes a range of interventions to improve infrastructure, promote local culture, and enhance the visitor experience. The World Bank Group is committed to supporting sustainable tourism development in Pakistan, she added.

Ms. Lorena Lopez, Project Consultant of HIDRIA, presented the feasibility studies for Kotli Sattiyan, Narar, Rohtas Fort, Dharabi Lake, Khewra Salt Mines, Katas Raj Temples, Drawar Fort, and Lal Suhanra National Park, which were conducted by HIDRIA. She said that HIDRIA is committed to working with the government and private sector to develop these destinations in a sustainable and profitable manner. Fauzia Qureshi, an architect and planner, emphasized the need for careful planning and design to ensure that tourism development is sustainable and respectful of local culture and traditions. She said that the private sector has an important role to play in developing tourism infrastructure that is functional, attractive, and environmentally friendly.

DIMPS indicators include increase in the number of tourists visiting the area, improvement in the quality of facilities to tourists, increase in revenue generation, growth in local businesses and employment ratio and it will also work for preservation of natural and cultural heritage of Punjab. Its acceleration will not only engage public-private partnerships to increase investment in tourism development but also develop a comprehensive marketing and promotion strategy to raise awareness of the tourist destinations in Punjab by enhance the quality of tourist facilities and services to meet international standards. It will also promote community participation in tourism development, by involving local communities in the design and delivery of tourism products and services. Investment in infrastructure development, such as improving road and transportation networks will make tourist destinations more accessible. The seminar concluded with a call for continued collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of DIMPS plans and to promote sustainable tourism development in the region.