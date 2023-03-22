For Pakistan’s sake

A top security officer on Tuesday embraced martyrdom after an intense fire was exchanged during an encounter with the hardcore terrorists in general area Angoor Adda of South Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyred official was identified as Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), who embraced martyrdom while leading the encounter from the front.

However, seven members along with the martyred official got injured including two of them critically wounded.

Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland, it said.

“Defence Forces of Pakistan and Intelligence Agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, the Security Forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists while thwarting an attack on a police check post in Khutti, an area in Dera Ismail Khan, where three soldiers also embraced martyrdom fighting gallantly during a heavy exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of March 20th and 21st, terrorists opened fire on a Police check post in the general area of Khutti, DI Khan district.

The Security Forces on receipt of the information, immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes. However, the fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the general area Saggu, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) district. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said. The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (age 42 years, resident of Lodhran), Naik Muhammad Asad (age 34 years, resident of Khanewal), and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (age 22 years, resident of South Waziristan) who had fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the Pakistan Army officials including Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who were martyred while fighting against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan’s area of Angoor Adda.

The prime minister, in a statement, also paid tribute to Havaldar Muhamamd Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Isa who embraced martyrdom. “I salute the soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists with valor. The whole nation stands by their brave armed forces,” he remarked.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.