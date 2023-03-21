Babar Azam to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz award will be given to Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam for his outstanding contributions.

At age 28, Babar Azam will be the youngest cricket player to receive the civil award.

The government had previously announced that Babar would receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz honor.

The prize will be given to H on March 23, 2023.

The youngest cricketer to receive the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award was previously former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The right-hand batsman won’t be playing in the series against Afghanistan, which is set to begin on March 24, so he will take a break from playing cricket to attend the ceremony.

Babar Azam has established himself as a role model for aspiring cricketers, and this honor is a reflection of his commitment to and labor of love in the sport.

The prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz award has also been given to a number of other outstanding Pakistani cricketers. Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Saeed Ajmal, Javed Miandad, and Inzamam ul Haq are some of these players.

Mohammad Babar Azam is a Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats. Regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket, he is the only cricketer in the world to be in the top five rankings across all formats.