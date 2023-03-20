Azaan Sami Khan shares how he dealt with his divorce

Azaan Sami Khan hails from one talented family with both his parents having made considerable contributions to the field of entertainment. Adnan Sami Khan has given many memorable songs to both Pakistan and India while Azaan’s mother, the legendary Zeba Bakhtiyar has been a part of many hit films and dramas.

The talent is equally visible in Azaan Sami Khan who is giving us great music numbers like Ik Lamha, Noori and recently Dildara for Kuch Ankahi. He is also acting now a days with his debut drama Ishq e Laa doing well on ratings.

Azaan’s life is also in front of the audience and he has been very open with his fans about his divorce and how he is raising his beautiful kids as a single parent. He had earlier shared that he believed in being amicable towards his ex-wife so their kids live in a positive environment. Azaan and his ex-wife made sure of it and his kids are happy.

Azaan Sami Khan spoke candidly about coping with his divorce in a recent interview. He claimed that during difficult circumstances, a person’s true character is revealed because everyone is a decent person during prosperous times. Speaking of committing once more, he stated that while he is not at all opposed to it, he will undoubtedly consider his prior experiences.