Did American fashion designer Law Roach humiliate Priyanka Chopra with ‘sample-sized’ remark?

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that a stylist once insulted her by saying that she wasn’t ‘sample-sized’ The star went on to reveal that she was reduced to tears following the incident. While she did not name anyone, fashion icon Law Roach soon reacted to these remarks. He said that his comments were taken out of context.

Law Roach further said that he is fond of the Desi Girl. He had styled Priyanka, who will soon be seen in Citadel, for several red carpet events.

In a new interview, he said that his comments were taken out of context and asserted that he has never had such a conversation with the Quantico star.

“It is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. I am sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.’ Which I’m like, ‘How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you since pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things,” he told The Cut. He went on to praise the actress and her energy levels.

“It drives me crazy. She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, even as a person,” he said. Priyanka, meanwhile is awaiting the release of web series, Citadel. She will also be seen in Love Again.