Ayeza’s Eid collection photoshoot captivates eyes

Television actress Ayeza Khan, who always remains on the top of the list when it comes to introducing new fashion trends, has ignited a spark through her Eid collection photoshoot. The “Pyarey Afzal” actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her startling clicks in a beautiful eastern attire designed by Mariyam Rizwan. She was donning a pink, long frock fully embellished with embroidery designs and long tussles. The dress was accessorised with a pistachio-green dupatta that hung from her left shoulder in a Sari style. She was also holding a bag that perfectly matched the colours of her dress.

To amplify her looks, Ayeza Khan opted for a very natural makeup and center parted hairstyle. She had ornamented herself with a pair of long ‘Jhumkas’ that caught the sight of netizens.

In one of the photos, she showed off a heart shaped card that read: “Eid Mubarak.”

It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza khan is well known for her great fashion sense and unique dressing style.

She won hearts through her excellent acting skills. Currently, she is working on her Ramazan serial “Chand Tara” in which she will be paired up with her husband Danish Taimoor.