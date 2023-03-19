Three terrorists killed in Awaran operation

The Security forces have killed three terrorists in Balochistan’s Awaran district during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the military said in a statement on Saturday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was initiated from March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in general area of South Awaran. It said that the terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along Turbat-Awaran Road and surrounding areas. “Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for last three days,” it added. It said that a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces, it added. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered. “Pakistan Army in step with nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement further said.