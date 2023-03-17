I chose to be a mum and an actor: Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz hints at taking up another role in life other than being a full-time actor and mother to son Kabir Hussain.

Resharing a clip from a recent interview of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on her Instagram stories, Wednesday, the ‘Jhooti’ star reiterated her stance about being a working mom, to share how she resonated with the feeling.

“I chose to be an actor; I chose to be a mum. Life is tough, life is not easy. I can’t sit and complain,” read the text overlay on her post.

For the unversed, Bhatt reflected upon her motherhood journey in a recent interview and said, “At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’.”

Moreover, Aziz also teased her fans with a big announcement in her story. She wrote, “P.S. Producer and entrepreneur coming soon.”

For the unversed, the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends. Their first child, son Kabir Hussain was born in July 2021.