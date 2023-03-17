SC seeks details from NAB on recoveries in previous years

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday sought details from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including returned money to public, banks and government institutions which was recovered in various cases.

The top court directed the bureau to tell the details of its recovery, where this money was spent and how much was given to the certain provinces and federation.

The chief justice asked the anti-graft body to submit the above details till next date after which the court would view the matter.

The CJP remarked that it had been stated that the NAB had made record recoveries in previous years. He observed that as per the amendments it was the responsibility of the NAB to prove the assets beyond known sources of income and benami transactions.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that a case was used to be prepared to prove record of payments’ transactions against benami property. As per the NAB, relatives, husband, wife or a servant of someone could be benami owner of the property.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the amendments had reduced the powers of NAB, adding that now the prosecution could not prove the benami property until affectees shared the proofs.

The NAB prosecutor said that the recovered money used to be returned to the concerned institutions and government.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by PTI’s chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in NAB laws.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 4.

Petition seeking Alvi’s removal dismissed

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed seeking the disqualification of President Dr Arif Alvi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case. The petition, filed by Zahoor Mehdi, had requested that the apex court to reject the nomination papers of President Alvi.

According to the petitioner, the scrutiny of the president’s nomination papers was not correct and Mehdi presented six objections regarding Alvi’s nomination papers.

He added that at the time of the presidential election, Alvi was an “under-trial accused” and was not eligible for the presidency.

Mehdi continued that his presidential election papers were rejected because he did not have an endorser.

He stated that the country was currently in crisis due to the appointment of an unqualified person as president, and political parties were at odds with each other.

Justice Ahsan remarked that what political parties are doing was not similar to his case.

He furthered that his nomination papers were not signed by an endorser and the constitutional requirement was that the endorser must be a member of the Majlis-e-Shura (Parliament).

Rao Anwar case

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Khan to approach the government to get his name removed from exit control list (ECL).

Disposing of the case, the court said that it was the responsibility of the federal government to include or remove the names from ECL.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case filed by the retired officer of the Karachi police.

Petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the trial court had acquitted his client from a case and there was no other case pending against him.

Additional Attorney General Aamer Rehman said that the meeting of cabinet committee would be held on coming Monday, adding that the petitioner could also give application in that regard.

It may be mentioned here that the name of Rao Anwar was included in ECL in Naqeebullah murder case.