Searches for ‘Naatu naatu’ skyrockets 1,105% after winning Best Original Song at the Oscars

Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Naatu Naatu’ skyrocketed by 1,105 percent worldwide on Monday after RRR’s “Naatu naatu” won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

A new finding by Japanese online casino guide 6Takarakuji reveals that online interest for ‘Naatu Naatu’ multiplied over 10 times the average volume just hours after the

Telugu-language film RRR swept an Oscar for Best Original Song in the 95th Academy Awards.

The Indian song has become a popular sensation on TikTok, with 52.6 million views since its release in March last year. The song presents a high-tempo rhythm and a dance battle between the legendary revolutionaries and their colonial masters.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson for 6Takarakuji commented:

‘History was made during this year’s Oscars ceremony, as ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category.’

‘The song won over the likes of music legends such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, which is a testament to the song’s huge popularity, as highlighted by the huge spike in this data. During the Oscars ceremony, the electrifying live performance of the song by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation from the crowd and this historic win will give RRR and ‘Naatu Naatu’ some well-deserved exposure.’