Uzbekistan referendum to allow president to extend rule

A constitutional referendum set for late April in Uzbekistan could extend President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s rule of the Central Asian nation for at least another decade, authorities announced Wednesday. Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016 after the death of his autocratic predecessor Islam Karimov and has pushed through significant economic and social reforms. But his government is accused by aid organisations of trampling on people’s basic rights in Central Asia’s most populous country, home to 35 million people. The constitutional amendment would allow the 65-year-old to stand for re-election in 2026 and, if re-elected, to remain in power until 2033 or even 2040. According to a draft proposal, the president’s term would be extended to seven years and candidates would “have the right to run… regardless of the number of consecutive terms” already served.