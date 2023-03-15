Evolution of DSPs integral to Vision 2025

Newroz Holding: Aligning With Global Market Shifts By Being a DSP

Enhanced, layered connectivity, open data, technological infrastructure and strategic partnerships support business growth and resilience: the Newroz paradigm.

Communication and associated technologies are central to development, economic growth and digital transformation. Fast, reliable, and affordable connections through cutting-edge technologies are made possible by strategic partnerships that provide innovation, capital investment and access to markets.

The Kurdistan region of Iraq articulated the Vision 2025 to provide a roadmap for long-term development in the region, and to affirm its centrality to the wellbeing of the region by defining the main levers for sustainable development: citizens, society and national identity; public sector and governance systems; economy and productivity; and the environment.

Digital Transformation is a priority to achieve the improvements in lives and economy laid out within Vision 2025. Cutting-edge technology, efficient and cost-effective services and fast, reliable and affordable connectivity are the cornerstone of developing a modern economy that enables citizens and businesses to thrive.

Such an overarching digital transformation requires companies to step up and transform their own scale and scope of operations. A company that has committed to supporting Vision 2025 is Newroz Holding that has transitioned toward a sustainable forward-looking business model. Newroz’s strategic shift from traditional internet service provider to a comprehensive digital service provider (DSP) has needed data driven decision making, disaggregation of customer base and partnerships and associated business development.

Newroz Holding has also partnered with Nokia, with its wide-ranging product portfolio and rich global experience in professional services, to provide customers with world-class services. As a global mobile communications leader and strategic partner of Newroz Holding, Nokia actively provides advanced new technologies such as 5G, AI, and 400G IP, supports Newroz Holding in building advanced telecom infrastructure with its rich global experience of professional service, and achieving a strategic shift from ISP (Internet Service Provider) to DSP (Digital Service Provider).

Newroz will provide the functional platform that enables customers to go to market (e.g., using self-service mobile payment apps to pay utility bills generated by smart meters), e-wallets and digital banking (through a sister entity).

By categorizing users according to their behaviours, Newroz Holding will better organize its network infrastructure, and modernize its geographical networks without incurring excessive cost. Customers will get improved connectivity with a seamless, end-to-end experience and readily accessible services that meet their special requirements.

The commitment to serve is seen also in the Newroz collaboration with the government to deliver a strong and resilient network such that citizens in the region will have access to all government services through any medium and at any time. Services will be intuitive, available and interconnected so that citizens can do all their official business through a single portal, and the user experience across digital services will be unified. This will have a constructive impact and aid in the growth of economic and social infrastructure, while also providing improved healthcare and education services and broader access to government services, with improved capacity and capability to effectively govern the digital estate in the region.

Newroz Holding has developed a great interaction with the health infrastructure system by providing Fast Care platforms in cooperation with the ministry of health of KRG to treat severe cases of COVID and cancers for the past two years. Newroz Holding has a great record in protecting the country and the territory by providing DAS technology and massive surveillance systems that are currently managed by the regional government.

Globally, the telecommunications market is shifting, and for operators to remain relevant as markets change, they need to evolve as well. Newroz Holding has embraced this need to evolve. Newroz Holding was founded in 2007, and by 2013, the company had launched Fastlink, a popular brand for the first 4G network in the region. Now it is prioritizing the shift from ISP to Digital Service Provider (DSP) to remain aligned with global market shifts.