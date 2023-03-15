Navy ship with relief goods reaches Syria

First Pakistan Navy Ship PNS NASR carrying relief goods for earthquake affectees reached Syria. The ship is currently deployed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to Syria & Turkiye. The HADR mission is aimed to provide support from people of Pakistan to the earthquake affectees of brotherly countries. Upon arrival at port Lattakia (Syria), the ship was received by Governor of Lattakia, Federal Minister of Education, Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, Cdr of Syrian Naval Forces and other dignitaries. Approx. 665 Tons of relief goods comprising blankets, warm clothing and ration were handed over to the Syrian authorities. During meetings with officials, Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of the ship expressed condolences from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and people of Pakistan. Pakistan Navy regularly undertakes HADR missions abroad in line with Government of Pakistan policies in supporting friendly countries during times of natural calamities. The HADR mission by PN ship is a testament of PN resolve to extend all out support to brotherly countries at times of need and will continue to play its role.